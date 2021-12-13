Zong 4G Sets Up Digital Lab for Females at Maulvi Abdul Haq School

As part of its ‘Let’s Go Digital’ mission, Zong 4G has partnered with Molvi Abdul Haq School, Karachi, to construct a digital lab there.

The digital lab was inaugurated by the Honorable Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, on Saturday, 11th December 2021, in the presence of the top management of Zong 4G.

Zong has set up this computer lab at the school for digital and curriculum learning. There is presently a computer curriculum and teachers at the school, but no computers through which students can practice and gain experience.

Zong’s digital lab will bridge the digital divide, enabling young children and their teachers to access digital education and letting them keep up with the rest of the world in terms of modern education.

Speaking at the occasion, Honorable Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, said, “Pakistan is moving towards its mission of digital and social inclusion. Even more encouraging and promising is how the country’s ICT sector is serving as the primary vehicle in that uphill journey.”

“By establishing this digital lab, we are deepening digital inclusion and I am thankful to Zong 4G for working hand-in-hand with the Government of Pakistan to accelerate the journey towards Digital Pakistan, a goal that is finally starting to take shape,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership, the Spokesperson of Zong 4G Said, “The digital lab at Molvi Abdul Haq School strives to bridge the digital divide that still exists in Pakistani society, particularly among the country’s neglected sections.”

The spokesperson further added, “The program is in line with Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan agenda, in which Zong plays a key role. This is just one of the many efforts we’ve made and will continue to make to digitally empower Pakistanis and create opportunities for them.”

In Pakistan, Zong has recently boosted its efforts to promote digital education. The company recently teamed up with the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) to create “How to E-lance,” an online course.

Through these efforts, Zong aims to expand the scope of digital learning and aid even more young people, both men and women, in becoming digitally connected and capable of tapping into the immense opportunities that exist in the digital world.