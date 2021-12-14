Huawei to Launch a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Rival Soon

After Samsung’s Galaxy Z flip, the Chinese tech giant Huawei seems to be jumping on the bandwagon of flippable smartphones. Huawei P50 which, as the teaser has revealed, is going to be the brand’s first flippable flagship phone that is expected to be unveiled later this month.

The company recently announced that they’d be introducing this much-anticipated foldable smartphone to the market via a launch event, held on the 23rd December 2021 at 12:30 PM.

The image in the teaser suggests that the phone could have a vertically folding screen and would come in beautiful chromatic hues of White and Gold. It’s possible that this is the same smartphone that has been making headlines & raising interest for some time now as Huawei Mate V, which as per the leaks will be featuring a clamshell design.

As the name suggests, the P50 Pocket will feature two circular rear camera modules housing a dual-camera setup similar to the much familiar Huawei P50 only, this time it’s a rather pocketable version.

As of yet, not much is known about the specifications of the upcoming foldable smartphone but given the bar that Samsung Galaxy Z flip has set, this one has big shoes to fill. There’s no news as of now if this upcoming handset will be made available internationally or not.

In addition to the new folding screen phones, the company is also expected to launch a few other stellar devices at this year’s conference. This includes the Huawei Watch D with support for blood pressure measurement along with ink screens, Bluetooth glasses, and a couple of high-end products.