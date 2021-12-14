The position holders of the 17th [email protected] ICT Awards, held on October 23rd, 2021 in Karachi, are now all set to compete in the International Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards on December 10th & 11th, 2021.

Now in their 20th year, APICTA Awards are known as a stepping stone for member economies to get exposure and recognition for their ICT innovations on an international level. The awards not only promote the development and deployment of ICT solutions but also facilitate trade, business matching, technology exchange, and collaborations.

APICTA consists of 16 leading economies of the region: Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macao, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. Each year, one of the member APICTA economies is responsible for hosting the APITCA Awards ceremony.

However, due to the prevailing restrictions caused by COVID19, the 2020-21 edition of the APICTA Awards will be held virtually under the management of [email protected]’s counterpart association in Malaysia, PIKOM.

Over the course of more than a decade, Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) has soundly upheld Pakistan’s representation at APICTA by taking the official delegation of winners and runner-ups from the annual [email protected] ICT Awards to showcase the country’s ICT talent.

Multiple mentoring and coaching sessions are organized by [email protected] for the Pakistani candidates in order to prepare them for the APICTA presentations round and help them put their best foot forward. Previously, Pakistan has consistently secured several gold and merit awards at APICTA in various categories which has greatly helped the position holders in business matchmaking and expansion.

This year, Pakistan has submitted 26 nominations, the highest ever from Pakistan.

The Economy Coordinator from Pakistan is Talha Bin Afzal, [email protected]’s Director Marketing, Events & Comms. The judges representing Pakistan for the APICTA Awards 2020-21 are Dr. Shoab Ahmed Khan – CEO CARE (Pvt.) Ltd as the Head Judge, Asfandyar Farukh – MD HUB & SVC Chainstore Association of Pakistan, Barkan Saeed – CEO Vizteck Solutions, Mujeeb Zahur – MD S&P Global Pakistan, Haris Naseer – Director Business Operations InfoTech and Shahzad Shahid – CEO TPS Worldwide.

These esteemed judges will participate in the evaluation of the submissions presented in different categories by all 16 economies on December 10th & 11th, 2021. The position holders of the APICTA Awards will be announced at the virtual closing ceremony on December 15th, 2021.