Infobip Pakistan Hosts “The Human Touch: What it Takes to Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experience” Event

Infobip, a global cloud communications company for business and a leader in omnichannel engagement organized a live event titled “The Human Touch: What it Takes to Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experience”.

As a leading service provider in the field of cloud communication, Infobip is keen on providing the right customer experience solutions to simplify how brands connect with, engage, and delight their customers on a global scale.

The event, which was attended by a vast portfolio of companies from Pakistan, featured key industry leaders and speakers who discussed key tips on delivering exceptional customer experiences with a human touch.

Expressing his support, Ali Hasan, Director Customer Experience from EasyPaisa said, “Such events cement the consideration of customer experience in the age where organizations can and must not ignore the significance of optimum customer experience.”

He added, “Remember, it’s not the added feature or service being provided to your customers, it’s the basic need of humans to value their emotions. Customers are humans at first.”

Muhammad Shaukat, Divisional Head of Contact Center & Customer Care, Digital Banking Group- UBL shared, “Using Infobip’s omnichannel distribution helped us in managing all our social media pages. Without Infobip, these interactions would have been very difficult to be located from the main pages of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter”.

Noor Afshan Head of Marketing & Brands, K-Electric, explained, “We are the first power utility company to introduce WhatsApp services which have reached the highest number of users in record time with the fully automated facility launched in collaboration with Infobip.”

“The service is becoming increasingly popular amongst our consumers, and this was made possible with Infobip’s provision towards KE’s business solution in making the system simple and effective for our users,” Noor added.

“Our aim is always to keep businesses aware of the best practices in CX to retain and expand their customer base. Today, 91% of consumers are more likely to shop with brands who recognize, remember, and provide them with relevant offers and recommendations,” shared Safder Merchant, Country Manager Pakistan, Infobip.

At the event, Infobip covered specialized CX topics ranging from new trends in customer behavior and building stronger customer relationships to addressing hidden industry challenges and how to deliver a personalized digital customer journey.

“A great event hosted by Infobip. Customer experience is not limited to how you interact on live/offline channels but also includes how your CX journey is plotted,” concluded Ahmar Zohaib Syed, Chief Customer Officer at Daraz.