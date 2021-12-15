Minister Gives A Breakdown of Pakistan’s Exports in November 2021

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, announced, on Wednesday, that Pakistan’s exports have shown remarkable growth in November 2021 compared to the same month last year.

The country’s exports surged to $2.9 billion in November 2021, registering an increase of 33 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Taking to Twitter, the minister highlighted that in November 2021, Pakistan’s exports of home textiles, garments, jerseys and cardigans, leather apparel, fruits, vegetables, and cement increased compared to November 2020.

In terms of geographical spread, in November 2021, the country’s exports to the US, China, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Bangladesh, Germany, Sri Lanka, Belgium, Malaysia, and Italy increased as compared to the same month last year.

According to Ministry of Commerce data, Pakistan’s exports to the US stood at $634 million in November 2021, registering an increase of 48 percent over export in the corresponding period last year. Exports to China stood at $353 million (30 percent increase), the United Arab Emirates at $145 (96 percent increase), Netherlands $138 million (46 percent increase), Bangladesh $90 million (87 percent increase), Germany $166 million (30 percent increase), Sri Lanka $52 million (185 percent increase), Belgium $76 million (68 percent increase), and Malaysia $39 million (220 percent increase), Italy $93 million (40 percent increase). However, exports to Afghanistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Ukraine decreased in November 2021 year-on-year (YoY).

The sector-wise breakdown shows that the exports of home textiles stood at $465 million in November 2021, registering an increase of 34 percent compared to last year. Exports of Men’s garments stood at $446 million (33 percent increase), jerseys and cardigans $86 million (68 percent increase), women’s garments $83 million (34 percent increase), leather apparel $70 million (24 percent increase), fruits and vegetables $63 million (127 percent increase) and cement $53 million (an increase of 193 percent).

However, exports of plastics, surgical instruments, meat, tobacco and cigarettes, and wooden furniture registered a year-on-year decline in November 2021.