PSX and German Company Sign Exclusive Data Licensing Agreement

PSX has signed an exclusive data licensing agreement with the leading exchange operator, Deutsche Börse, for enhancing the depth and coverage of its market data product offerings globally.

DBAG would be the exclusive licensor of PSX Market Data to all current & prospective international PSX Data consumers for an initial term spanning five years.

Starting January 1, 2022, Deutsche Börse will be the sole licensor of PSX stock market data for international customers. This data cooperation agreement is a significant step ahead for PSX, which will allow Pakistan Stock Exchange to extend its market data reach globally. With this agreement, Pakistan Stock Exchange will increase its global footprint, with the aim of leveraging Deutsche Börse’s international reach to significantly expand its market data client base and attract foreign investors to participate in PSX’s markets.

Mr. Farrukh H. Khan, MD & CEO at Pakistan Stock Exchange, said, “Our broader vision is to increase market participation by supporting easy and equitable access to high-quality information. With the growing sophistication of our market, partnerships with global exchange networks and data vendors extend our international presence.”

Mr. Nadir Rahman, COO at PSX, said, “In the coming months, PSX is looking forward to implementing new technologies that will deliver additional value to customers and shape the future of the industry. This arrangement presents us with an opportunity to expand our geographic footprint through collaboration with one of the largest exchange operators on enhancing the depth and coverage of our Market Data product offerings.”

Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data and Services at Deutsche Börse, said, “With this partnership, we are providing clients with an additional market data offering in a growing market. At the same time, we are reducing their administrative requirements and increasing overall efficiency.”

Pakistan Stock Exchange, in recent years, has introduced various innovative financial products designed to cater to the needs of a growing appetite among international investors looking to get exposure in an exciting emerging economy that offers considerable value.

PSX’s range of data products will be accessible to international clients facilitated by this agreement with Deutsche Börse. The market data offering includes real-time, delayed as well as End of Day data.