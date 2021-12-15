Zong Partners with Smart Future Technologies as their Connectivity Partner

Zong has partnered with IT support and managed services provider, Smart Future Technologies Pvt. Ltd., as their connectivity partner.

Zong is one of the leading operators to provide such customized solutions to corporates of all domains and sizes in the industry. The partnership with Smart Future Technologies is in line with Zong’s efforts to help businesses digitalize and streamline their everyday operations for optimal productivity.

Commenting on the partnership, Zong’s official spokesperson said, “Connectivity drives us forward and as the widest 4G network of the country, our mission at Zong has always been to provide the best services to our customers all over Pakistan.”

“We welcome Smart Technology Solutions on board and are confident that they will immediately feel the immense difference between their old systems and our tailored connectivity solutions that make everyday communications as seamless for them as they can get,” he added.

“We’re pleased to have partnered with Zong 4G which is Pakistan’s leading digital services provider, and hope that this partnership will reflect positively on our productivity,” said Brigadier (Retired) Arshad Kayani, Smart Future Technologies.

“Our decision to choose Zong 4G’s business solutions to meet our everyday connectivity needs was based on Zong’s extensive data network coverage, speed, and unmatched corporate services and solutions,” he added.

In a bid to create a digital ecosystem for its corporate customers, Zong 4G is working closely with corporate clientele across the country, introducing customized solutions to disrupt everyday mundane processes, and innovative approaches to tackle both simple and complex problem statements.