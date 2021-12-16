Here Are 7 Ways to Save Fuel While Driving

Every car owner wants to save on fuel as it is the most obvious running cost of fuel-powered vehicles. Fuel efficiency may not matter much if one uses their car infrequently but daily traveling makes saving on fuel difficult.

Here are some popular and tested tips that are known to result in better mileage.

Drive With a “Light Foot”

This means accelerating the car only when needed. Frequently hitting the brake and revving the engine causes the engine to consume more fuel rather than maintaining a constant speed.

Keeping a low RPM (ideally less than 2000) is highly recommended and if your car has eco-mode, it would be beneficial to use it often. This mode is specifically designed to increase fuel economy and can save up to 15 percent on fuel, depending on the vehicle.

Observe the Speed Limit

If you have a car with a small engine (below 1300cc), it will consume more fuel going at 100 km/h or above. The engine has to push harder to produce more output, which increases the RPM and fuel consumption.

Generally, cars with bigger engines are unaffected by higher speeds as they can produce more power at lower RPM. Do note that this doesn’t affect hybrid engines as much as they can use electric motors to keep the power output high while not using much fuel.

Keep an Eye on Your Surroundings

Keeping an eye on the surroundings, maintaining adequate distances, and observing the driving patterns of other cars can help a driver navigate the traffic better. This practice gives the driver some time to anticipate a blockage, a red light, road closures, and bumps.

It also helps the driver accelerate or decelerate wisely. Ultimately, smart driving helps to save fuel and is also one of the best safety measures.

Avoid Idling the Engine

This is the most common fuel-saving tip given by auto experts. Idling for an excessive duration is an obvious fuel waster. Additionally, vehicles should not be warmed up for more than 60 seconds.

Only Use The AC When Needed

Cars consume more fuel when the air conditioner (AC) is on. Using the AC only when needed saves more fuel. However, it is still not recommended to drive with your windows down in the summer merely to save fuel.

Rolling the windows down leads the car to experience more drag, especially at high speeds. This leads to the car experiencing more air resistance and thus needing more power from the engine to maintain a given speed.

This is why the driver would do well to turn on the AC instead of rolling down the windows when traveling at higher speeds, like on a highway.

Remove Excess Weight

This is an underrated tip that is neglected by many car owners. It may have little impact if you drive with an empty trunk but if you do have heavy items inside your car, this might be the reason behind high fuel consumption.

The heavier the car is the more strain it puts on the engine as it needs more power to push the car forward, increasing fuel consumption.

Perform Regular Maintenance

Maintenance should be the top priority of every car owner. Getting your car checked on a regular basis is extremely vital as there could be a lot of underlying issues and components under the hood that you cannot check or maintain on your own.

To do this, schedule trips to your mechanic or car dealership for a tuning. Regular checkups can solve most car issues and is the best precautionary measure for the safety and engine life of a vehicle.

Following these tips could significantly increase your car’s fuel efficiency and encourage safe driving. While some of them may seem cumbersome in the beginning, regularly following them will help make them a habit over time.