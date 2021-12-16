MediaTek Surpasses Google and Qualcomm’s Chips in AI Benchmark

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is one of the highly anticipated flagship chipsets of 2022. It is built on a 4nm node by TSMC using ARMv9 architecture to compete with the likes of Qualcomm and Samsung.

According to the AI Benchmark database, the Dimensity 9000 scores a staggering 692.5, roughly 270% faster than Google Tensor’s 256.9.

Avid fans still await testing for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm promises a 4x improvement over the Snapdragon 888.

According to the tipster, Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon chip is bound to score around 560, which would still put it behind Dimensity 9000.

Digital Chat Station also claims that the Dimensity chipset consumes slightly lesser power. The tipster also noted that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips also known as SM8475 developed by TSMC run at lower temperatures than the SM8450 made by Samsung.

The Dimensity 9000 will cost twice as much as a Dimensity 1200. Given the costs, the Dimensity 9000 will only be available for premium devices, starting with Redmi K50 Gaming in February.