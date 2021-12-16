Zameen.com Organizes Property Sales Event in Lahore

Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise Zameen.com recently organized a Property Sales Event (PSE) in Lahore.

A large number of people attended the event. Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry was present on the occasion and was accompanied by Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan.

The event featured 34+ real estate projects from Lahore, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner, including Zameen Opal, Zameen Quadrangle, Zameen Aurum, T Square, Pearl One Residencies, Zee Avenue, and Amanah Noor Residence.

Other projects such as Residence 15, Icon Valley Phase 2, J Heights, Grand Square Mall, Gulberg City Centre, DB32, Defence View Apartments, Sitara Serene Tower, Pace Circle, Icon Homes, and Zaamin City were also featured. Special discounts were also offered to the attendees during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar, stated that the point of the Property Sales Events was to present the public with the best and most trustworthy projects and that the company would continue to do so in the future.

The projects onboarded by Zameen offer potential customers the best facilities in the market and incredible investment opportunities with great returns.

He added that the real estate industry played a vital role in the development of the country’s economy and that the success of over 70 other local industries was dependent on the growth of the property sector.

At the conclusion of the event, Zameen.com’s Sales Experts took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond.