Fawad Chaudhry Requests ECC to Allocate Rs. 2 Billion for Publicity of Govt Projects

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, has sent a summary of allocation of Rs. 2 billion to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). The allocated amount will be used for the purpose of promoting government initiatives and projects through different media outlets.

Advertisement

Previously, the Finance Division had allocated a total of Rs. 232.5 million for the publicity and advertisement of government projects. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the allocated funds are not only insufficient to promote the government projects and schemes, but they are also insufficient to pay the dues of the incumbent government.

The Finance Division has also shown support for the approval of the summary to allocate Rs. 2 billion to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Finance Division has further requested the ECC to expeditiously approve the summary so the MoIB can start the publicity of different projects and schemes started by the government.

ALSO READ World Bank to Award $300 Million to Fix the Roads in KP

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting was briefed about the details of the summary and he has approved it to be presented before the ECC.