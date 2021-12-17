FDE Announces Winter Vacations for Schools and Colleges in Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced winter vacations in educational institutes in the jurisdiction of Islamabad capital territory due to the prevailing cold and dry weather.

Advertisement

According to the official notification, the schools and colleges in Islamabad will remain closed from 3 to 9 January 2022. The educational institutes will reopen on 10 January 2022.

The development comes after the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decided to reschedule winter vacations in all public and private educational institutes in the country earlier today.

Speaking in this regard, Federal Planning Minister and NCOC Chief, Asad Umar, said that all schools and colleges in the country will remain closed from 3 January 2022, adding that the decision will not be applicable to educational institutes in areas affected by smog or fog.

ALSO READ England’s Sarah Taylor Excited at Sharing the Dressing Room With Rizwan

Earlier this week, the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) was held under the chairmanship of Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood.

The IPEMC had originally agreed to give winter vacations in schools and colleges countrywide from 25 December 2021 to 4 January 2022. However, the NCOC rejected the proposal and decided to move the holidays to January.