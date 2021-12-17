DC Islamabad Clarifies Whether Mobile Services Will be Suspended During OIC Meeting

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has announced that the mobile phone services in the federal capital will remain available during the emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) between 17 and 19 December.

“Cellular services will stay on in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT),” the DC Office said in a tweet on Friday.

The development brings an end to week-long speculations that the cellular services in Islamabad will remain suspended for three days due to the OIC session.

On Thursday, several news outlets reported quoting Interior Ministry that the mobile phone services in Islamabad will remain suspended during the OIC session.

The session has been convened to “mobilize support for providing adequate food, medicine, and shelter to millions of people in Afghanistan who are in dire need after the fall of Kabul in mid-August,” the foreign office said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, declared Saturday, 18 December, and Monday, 20 December as holidays for all schools and colleges, as well as public and private offices.

Coming Monday and Saturday will be local holiday in Islamabad for schools and private offices. Hiking trails in margalla will stay closed. Metro stations (Pak sect to Shaheed e milat sect) will stay closed till Monday. — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) December 17, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the DC Islamabad said that all hiking trails in Margalla hills will remain closed. Further, the Metro station from Pak Secretariat to Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat will also remain closed till Monday.

“The decision regarding the closure of government offices will be announced by the Cabinet Division in due course,” he added.