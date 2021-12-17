FTO Proposes Disciplinary Proceedings Against 17 FBR Officers Involved in Malpractices

The Federal Tax Ombudsman has proposed disciplinary proceedings against 17 officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) involved in malpractices.

According to a handout, FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah chaired a meeting of the Advisory Committee to discuss measures to improve taxpayers’ facilitation through early redressal of issues raised by traders, the public at large, international investors and corporations.

While speaking in the meeting, the FTO explained the mandate and functions of the Advisory Committee. He informed that in a number of complaints, the issues raised by the complainants were resolved on telephonic discussion or by forwarding SMS to the relevant tax functionaries under the FBR, by exercising the powers under Section 33 of the FTO Ordinance, 2000.

Dr Jah informed that the recommendations have been issued to the FBR for resolution of refund-related issues raised by the members of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He said that interns will be appointed for a door-to-door campaign for taxpayers’ awareness of the FTO office and facilitation at their doorstep. Dr Jah added that since he joined as FTO, the number of complaints registered on average has gradually increased as compared to previous months which shows that confidence of the taxpayers has increased in the FTO office.

He said that the suggestions and recommendations to improve the tax system and resolution of taxpayers’ grievances, provided by the members of the committee, will be warmly welcomed. He added that the FTO Office is the only institution, which provides cost-free and transparent justice within days.

Dr Jah said that the FTO office will try to conduct meetings of the Advisory Committee on a quarterly basis.

The advisory committee members lauded the performance of FTO and stressed the need to share FTO’s publications in Urdu language to promote tax awareness.

The participants, that included heads of various trade bodies, discussed a number of issues and appreciated the FTO for providing a listening ear to the complainants.