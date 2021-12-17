KP Notifies Winter Vacations for Schools and Colleges

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) government on Friday announced winter vacation schedules for all public and private schools and colleges across the provinces.

Taking to Twitter, the provincial Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai said that winter vacations in plain areas will fall from 3rd January to 12th January 2022. In hilly regions, vacations will stretch from 24 December to 28 February 2022.

He also shared a notification with the tweet that said:

“In pursuance of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) session dated 17 December, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Elementary and Secondary Education Department is pleased to notify the schedule for winter vacations.”

In pursuance of the NCOC session, winter vacations schedule has been notified. In plain areas, vacations will be From 3rd Jan to 12th Jan 2022, and in hilly regions, vacations will be from 24 Dec to 28 Feb 2022. pic.twitter.com/uAbSqJ6xhL — Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) December 17, 2021