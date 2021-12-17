Advertisement

KP Notifies Winter Vacations for Schools and Colleges

By Rizvi Syed | Published Dec 17, 2021 | 7:11 pm
The Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) government on Friday announced winter vacation schedules for all public and private schools and colleges across the provinces.

Taking to Twitter, the provincial Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai said that winter vacations in plain areas will fall from 3rd January to 12th January 2022. In hilly regions, vacations will stretch from 24 December to 28 February 2022.

He also shared a notification with the tweet that said:

“In pursuance of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) session dated 17 December, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Elementary and Secondary Education Department is pleased to notify the schedule for winter vacations.”

