Sindh Goes Against NCOC’s Decision in New Winter Vacations Announcement

The Sindh government has decided not to reschedule winter vacations in public and private educational institutions due to the prevailing cold and dry weather in the province despite the announcement by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Advertisement

According to details, the schools and colleges in the province will remain closed from 20 December 2021 to 1 January 2022 as per the previous directives of the provincial government that were issued earlier this month. The institutes will reopen on 2 January 2022.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces A Change in Winter Vacations for Schools and Colleges

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) met earlier today with Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, in the chair. Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mehmood, SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, and all other stakeholders also attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to reschedule winter vacations in all public and private educational institutes in the country, starting from 3 January 2022. The decision will not be applicable to schools and colleges in areas affected by smog and fog.

Besides, the Punjab government also announced winter vacations in all public and private educational institutions in the province earlier today.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, penned that all schools and colleges in the province will remain closed from 23 December 2021 to 6 January 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ FDE Announces Winter Vacations for Schools and Colleges in Islamabad

Earlier this month, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab had notified the closure of educational institutes from 21 December 2021 to 2 January 2022.

Other than this, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) also notified the closure of schools and colleges in the jurisdiction of Islamabad capital territory earlier today. The institutes will remain closed from 3 to 9 January 2022 and will reopen on 10 January 2022.