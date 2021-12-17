Advertisement

Punjab Announces A Change in Winter Vacations for Schools and Colleges

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 17, 2021 | 6:06 pm
smog situation in Lahore

The Punjab government has announced winter vacations in all public and private educational institutions due to the prevailing cold and dry weather in the province.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, penned that all schools and colleges in the province will remain closed from 23 December 2021 to 6 January 2022. The institutes will reopen on 7 January 2022.

Earlier this month, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab had initially notified the closure of educational institutes from 21 December 2021 to 2 January 2022.

Besides, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) met earlier today with Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, in the chair. Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mehmood, SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, and all other stakeholders also attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to reschedule winter vacations in all public and private educational institutes in the country, starting from 3 January 2022. The decision will not be applicable to schools and colleges in areas affected by smog and fog.

Other than this, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) also notified the closure of schools and colleges in the jurisdiction of Islamabad capital territory earlier today. The institutes will remain closed from 3 to 9 January 2022 and will reopen on 10 January 2022.

Haroon Hayder
