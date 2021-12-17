Mohammad Rizwan Equals Sachin Tendulkar’s 23 Year Old Record

2021 has been an unforgettable year for Pakistan wicketkeeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, as he smashed record after record with his magnificent batting displays throughout the year.

After bagging the player of the series award against West Indies last night, Rizwan equaled the record for most player of the series awards won in a calendar year that was set by one of the greatest batters of all time, Sachin Tendulkar, in 1998.

According to details, Rizwan has won 5 player of the series awards in 2021. He won four of these awards in the T20I cricket while one in the Test cricket. He won three of these awards at home and two away from home.

In the recently concluded three-match T20I home series against West Indies, Rizwan smashed 203 runs at an average of 67. In the three-match T20I series in the Bangladesh tour, he scored 90 runs at an average of 30 to bad the player of the series award.

During Pakistan’s tour to Zimbabwe, Rizwan scored 186 runs at an average of 62 in the three-match T20I series to clinch the award. During South Africa’s tour to Pakistan, he scored 197 runs at an average of 65 in the three-match T20I series and 166 runs at an average of 55 in three innings during the two-match Test series. He was adjudged the player of the series in both formats.

Here are some of the other records set by Mohammad Rizwan during 2021.

