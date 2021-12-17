SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Marginally Rises Due to Hike in Food and Power Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) recorded an increase of 19.49 percent on a year-on-year (Y0Y) basis due to the price hike. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data, the SPI for the week ended on December 16, 2021 registered an increase of 0.55 percent.

Advertisement

The increase was recorded mainly due to a hike in the prices of pulse Masoor (4.11 percent), salt (3.70 percent), pulse gram (2.08 percent), bananas (1.69 percent), mustard oil (1.35 percent), pulse Mash (1.32 percent), and electricity in the first quarter (10.37 percent).

ALSO READ FDI Records a Modest Growth in Jul-Nov 2021

The YoY trend depicts an increase of 19.49 percent mainly due to an increase in electricity in the first quarter (83.95 percent, LPG (65.26 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (60.37 percent), vegetable ghee one kilogram (57.56 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (55.62 percent), mustard oil (55.60 percent), washing soap (45.75 percent), petrol (35.42 percent), powdered chilies (32.24 percent), pulse Masoor (29.52 percent) and diesel (26.72 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of onions (28.72 percent), pulse moong (24.87 percent), chicken (16.09 percent), tomatoes (14.76 percent), potatoes (14.58 percent) and eggs (9.86 percent).

According to the latest data, SPI went up from 167.24 percent to 168.16 percent during the week under review. SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,733, Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517, Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 increased by 0.45 percent, 0.98 percent, 0.43 percent, 0.11 percent and 0.30 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.34 percent) items increased; rates of 15 (29.41 percent) items decreased; and, the prices of 19 (37.25 percent) items remained stable, said PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices include electricity charges for Q1 per unit (10.37 percent), pulse masoor (4.11 percent), salt powdered (3.70 percent), pulse gram (2.08 percent), bananas (1.69 percent), mustard oil (1.35 percent), pulse mash (1.32 percent), Sufi washing soap (1.23 percent), shirting (0.97 percent), firewood whole 40kg (0.92 percent), cooked beef (0.81 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5kg tin each (0.69 percent), bread plain (0.43 percent), garlic (0.42 percent), cooked daal (0.39 percent), toilet soap (0.30 percent) and rice Irri-6/9 (0.13 percent).

Advertisement

ALSO READ Rupee Slides to Another Record Low Against the US Dollar

The commodities which recorded a decrease in their prices during the period under review included potatoes (15.52 percent), tomatoes (12.65 percent), chicken (5.94 percent), onions (3.94 percent), hi-speed diesel (3.48 percent), petrol super (3.40 percent), eggs (1.69 percent), Gur (1.34 percent), sugar (1.29 percent), powdered chilies (0.57 percent), beef with bone (0.54 percent), pulse Moong (0.37 percent), rice Basmati broken (0.20 percent), mutton (0.15 percent) and wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.04 percent).

The commodities which prices remained unchanged during the period included milk fresh, curd, powdered milk, cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands, five liters tin each, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality one kg pouch, tea Lipton Yellow Label, tea prepared, cigarettes capstan, long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, gas charges, energy saver, matchbox, LPG and telephone call charges.