Zameen.com Organizes Another Property Sales Event in Faisalabad

Zameen.com organized a three-day successful Property Sales Event (PSE) in Faisalabad. The latest PSE in the industrial metropolis was attended by a number of families.

This month’s event showcased a total of 17 premium real estate projects for the perusal of potential buyers and investors. Some of the projects represented include Sitara Icon Tower, The Edge Mall, Orchard Homes, Lyallput Commercial Hub, Gulberg Housing, Executive Commercial Market, Chenab City, Prime City, and Super City.

In addition to these, Zameen.com’s sister concern, Zameen Developments, also made an appearance with its premium mixed-use projects Zameen Quadrangle, Zameen Aurum, Zameen Opal, Mall 35, Zameen Homes, and Zameen Ace Mall.

All these projects are exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com.

The attendees of the PSE were guided by the expert sales team that used real-time market insights, statistics, and authentic data research to help the buyers make informed decisions.

As is the tradition of the event, the attendees were also given event-only special discounts.

During the event, Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh Shuja-Ullah Khan briefed the media and stated that Zameen.com had always brought the best and most promising projects of the real estate sector for the interested buyers.

He associated the property sales event with the firm’s efforts to promote the national property sector.

Additionally, Director Project Sales (Central), Muzaffar Majeed, stated that the real estate projects presented by Zameen.com in the event were singular owing to their innovative technologies, luxury amenities, high returns ratio, and security of investment.

He went on to say that the property sector is at the forefront of the national economy and this one sector is helping boost the growth of over 50 allied industries.

Zameen.com Regional Sales Manager (Faisalabad) Asad Saleem also addressed the ceremony and assured the attendees that all projects on display were 100% transparent and above board.