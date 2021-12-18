Habib University Dedicates Amphitheatre to Saima & Shahbaz Yasin Malik, CEO Hilton Pharma

Habib University Pakistan’s premier institute of Higher Education held a “Mehfil-e-Mohsineen” to express gratitude towards the dedication and generosity of its benefactors. Attendees included supporters of Habib University, senior leadership from the corporate sector, media, and members of civil society.

Advertisement

The highlight of the event was the dedication of the university’s amphitheater as the “Saima and Shahbaz Malik Amphitheater,” in recognition of the generous support extended by Mr. Shahbaz Yasin Malik, CEO, Hilton Pharma, and his wife, Saima Malik, which is instrumental in providing students from local examination boards the opportunity to attain a world-class education.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Wasif A. Rizvi, President, Habib University commended the efforts of the benefactors and highlighting that Habib University was the only community-owned University in Pakistan said:

The secret ingredient of creating the highest quality possible university which is comparable to any in the world and then making it accessible to students, especially from an underprivileged background, are the supporters of Habib University.

He thanked Shahbaz Yasin Malik and his family for standing with Habib University from the very beginning and supporting its cause.

Mr. Rafiq M. Habib, Chancellor, Habib University, thanked the supporters of the university for their continuous support, thanking the philanthropic belief of the family he said:

Sardar Yasin Malik and his son, Shahbaz, were one of the very first community co-founders of this institution, and their support gave the Habib family confidence, faith, and courage in building this amazing University.

Responding to this dedication Mr. Shahbaz Malik said,

Habib University provides a transformative educational experience to the youth and promotes diversity by supporting students from various socioeconomic backgrounds, which is one of the biggest inspirations for our family to become ambassadors and supporters to this cause.

Mr. Mohomed Bashir, Chairman, Gul Ahmed Textile Mills, and Chair, Resource Development Committee, Habib University was also present at the event to extend his support. He thanked the Mohsineen for their generosity and encouraged them to carry on with their investment in the future of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Universities are not easy to build but once we build them, it is our responsibility to keep them going. I thank Shahbaz Yasin Malik and Rafiq M. Habib for playing their part in doing so.

Another segment of the event constituted of the surprise dedication of “Rafiq M. Habib Boardroom” in honor of the Founding Chancellor of Habib University, Mr. Rafiq M. Habib.

Pakistan is considered one of the most generous nations in the world, and while primary and secondary education do garner philanthropic support, higher education is neglected. As a result, a large portion of youth is unable to acquire quality Higher Education, primarily because of the high cost of private universities in the country. Habib University, recognizing this national dilemma, has vigorously been striving to deal with this obstacle with the help of a committed community of supporters.