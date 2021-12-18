Sarsabz Pays Tribute to Farmers of Pakistan, Celebrating The Third Kissan Day

Fatima Fertilizer terms agriculture as the engine of growth and is very vocal about the inclusive socio-economic progress of Pakistan. It believes that in the progress of farmers lies the progress of Pakistan’s agriculture sector, which accounts for 19.2% of the national GDP and 38.47% percent of the national labor workforce as of 2021. ‘Kissan Day’ was originally proposed by Sarsabz Fertilizer on December 18, 2019, as a first time ever initiative recognizing and paying tribute to the contributions of Pakistani farmers across the Country.

The Federal Government of Pakistan also recognized December 18 as ‘Kissan Day’ to be celebrated every year, which was a big achievement not only for Sarsabz Fertilizers but also for the entire farmer’s community of Pakistan. Sarsabz’s vision behind celebrating Kissan Day was to provide a platform for farmers to highlight their ongoing issues/challenges while engaging stakeholders and policymakers in a dialogue to come up with possible solutions that can benefit these farmers and put them on the path to prosperity.

According to the latest TVC of Sarsabz Fertilizer, Kissan’s appreciate Sarsabz for supporting them by giving them a voice through this initiative and working towards resolving their current challenges, and modernizing Pakistan’s agriculture sector to benefit the economy.

Latest #SalamKissan TVC by Sarsabz

The latest TVC of Sarsabz “Salam Kissan 2021” is winning the hearts of Pakistanis since it got on-air. The brand showed the true essence of farmer intentions who are generously contributing to our daily lives through their hard work and dedication. They work tirelessly, not only the males but many female farmers are also working to grow crops for us.

Sarsabz Fertilizer’s latest Salam Kissan TVC has recently received more than five million views in just a few days of its launch on Sarsabz’s official Youtube channel. This is an impressive achievement that helps to highlight an important insight about the Pakistani nation that farmers live within their hearts and their appreciation and encouragement for their stand as their utmost priority and desire.

The State of Agriculture in Pakistan

The deteriorating output of the sector is not only making it difficult to meet the national food requirement but also affecting the economy. Efforts need to be made to create a self-sufficient agricultural sector in the country which addresses both these problems. The only option for tackling these challenges is to empower small farmers who make up the majority of the agricultural sector and find solutions to their problems that are in line with modern requirements for profitable farming. Increase in production of major crops requiring efficient use of fertilizers, precision farming practices, quality weather-resistant seeds, and capacity building of farmers, for which Sarsabz Fertilizers is taking laudable steps, are some ways through which our farmers can truly elevate their socio-economic status while fulfilling the needs of the nation.

According to the statistics, agriculture is the mainstay of Pakistan’s economy and contributing 19.3 percent to the country’s GDP and employing 39 percent of the labor force. However, the major crops such as cotton, wheat, rice, maize, and sugar cane contribute 4 percent and minor crops add 2 percent to the GDP.

As such, the agriculture sector has not been majorly affected by COVID-19, however, it still lags behind due to multiple reasons, and resolving them can ensure a positive change in the status of farmers. Sarsabz is helping and supporting farmers to fill up the gap in between where the system is lagging.

How Sarsabz is Trying to Help

Sarsabz has anticipated the future of agriculture in Pakistan and therefore several initiatives have been considered to transform and develop the agriculture sector in line with modern farming practices around the world. The issues of the agricultural sector are not new; however, the most common and current ones include the impact of climate change on agriculture, quality of farm inputs, increasing crop yield, establishing farmer’s access to market, providing micro-financing to small scale farmers, controlling land utilization, and waterlogging. Technological interventions and empowering the farmers can help resolve this situation and modernize Pakistan’s agriculture sector to realize its full potential.