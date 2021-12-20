Civil Aviation Resolves Landing and Take-off Issues at Lahore Airport

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has reportedly completed the calibration process of the secondary runway of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

According to media reports, the move will help resolve the issues pertaining to landing and take-off of flights amid foggy conditions.

ARY News reported on Sunday that the aviation authority has declared the secondary runway fit for the transportation of flights after thoroughly testing the newly-installed instrument landing system (ILS).

“The Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) and Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni-Directional Range DME (DVOR/DME) system installed at the secondary runway are also declared fit by the PCAA officials,” said the publication quoting sources.

It added that the PAPI system would remain closed from 1:15 pm to 12:00 am midnight on Monday.

Note that the repair work of the central runway of the Lahore airport is yet to be completed, due to which, the secondary runway, 36-L, is being used for domestic and international flight operations.

Previously, the airline operators had been facing issues in take-off and landing as the ILS system was not installed at the secondary runway, resulting in cancelation and delay of several flights from the Lahore airport.