Hyderabad Traffic Police to Restrict Roadside Parking

SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai instructed the local traffic police on Sunday to prohibit parking vehicles in two and three lanes on roadsides.

He told the traffic police in the meeting to prevent misaligned parking of cars so that lesser road space is utilized for parking.

SSP Suddozai directed them to erect ‘no parking’ signs where parking is prohibited and to fully facilitate the local and district governments with the implementation of the Sindh High Court’s orders for the eradication of little and big encroachments in Hyderabad.

He also highlighted the importance of devising long-term traffic management policies instead of reliance on temporary solutions.

The number of cars in Pakistan has grown rapidly over the last few years, elevating traffic problems. Several highways and daily routes are becoming increasingly arduous to traverse, and wrongly parked cars add to the difficulties of the public and the traffic police.

The authorities seem to be taking more measures to ease the flow of traffic. The implementation of laws against illegal parking, the development and usage of proper parking spaces, and line-markings could solve these persistent issues and improve traffic in rush hours.