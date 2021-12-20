NCOC Reduces Age Limit For COVID-19 Booster Doses

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to lower the age limit for receiving a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 30 years, with the directives taking effect from 1 January 2022.

Citizens who have been fully vaccinated against Coronavirus for 6 months or more can go to their nearest Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) to get a booster jab of their choice.

The NCOC met earlier today and decided to expand the booster shot coverage after the country confirmed its first two cases of the Omicron variant recently.

On 1 December, the NCOC had originally started administering booster doses to citizens aged above 50 years, healthcare workers, and immunocompromised individuals after the Omicron variant emerged at the end of November.

Speaking in this regard, Federal Planning Minister and NCOC head, Asad Umar, urged the eligible citizens to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine from their nearest MVCs at the earliest.

He added that more than 0.7 million doses of the Coronavirus vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours. Overall, 80 million citizens have been partially vaccinated against Coronavirus while over 60 million citizens have been completely immunized against the viral infection.