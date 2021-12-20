Sindh Changes Winter Vacation Schedule After Severe Backlash

The Sindh government has finally decided to reschedule winter vacations in public and private schools due to the prevailing cold and dry weather.

In an official statement, the Sindh Home Department said that the winter holidays in the schools and colleges in the province will be observed from 3 to 10 January 2022.

The development comes after the Sindh government faced severe criticism for rejecting the National Command and Operation Center’s (NCOC) proposal for rescheduling the winter vacations to ensure maximum COVID-19 vaccination among students.

On Friday, the NCOC met and recommended the federal and provincial governments to start the winter vacations in schools and colleges from 3 January. The decision will not apply to schools and colleges in areas affected by smog and fog.

However, the Sindh Education Ministry went against NCOC and decided to go ahead with the previous directives regarding winter vacations that were issued earlier this month.

Under the earlier order, which stands revoked now, the provincial government had announced winter holidays from 20 December 2021 to 1 January 2022 while schools and colleges were scheduled to reopen on 2 January 2022.