New Zealand to Visit Pakistan Twice in Two Years to Make Up for the Abandoned Tour

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the New Zealand cricket team will tour the country twice in the next two years. According to details, New Zealand will tour Pakistan for a two-match Test series and a three-match ODI series in December/January 2022-23 and will return to the country to play a five-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series in April 2023.

The two-match Test series scheduled to be held in December 2022 will be a part of the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship and the three-match ODI series in January 2023 will be a part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League.

Brace yourselves! New Zealand to tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January 2022-23 and will return in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches. Exciting, right?#harhaalmaincricket pic.twitter.com/IRwgcOsYoq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 20, 2021

New Zealand Cricket has decided to tour the country twice in order to make up for their abandoned tour of the country earlier in the year. The New Zealand cricket team had arrived in Pakistan to play a limited-overs series but called off their tour abruptly on the day of the first match of the tour due to security fears.

As a result, England also called off their short tour of the country the following month. These incidents dented Pakistan’s hopes of resuming normal cricketing activities in the country. However, since then, PCB has confirmed that top international teams including Australia, England, and New Zealand will tour the country in the coming year.

Australia is scheduled to tour the country in March-April 2022 while England will tour Pakistan in September-October 2022.