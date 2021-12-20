SNGPL Launches Crackdown Against Use of Compressors

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to launch a crackdown on people using gas compressors in Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

The decision was taken after numerous complaints of gas shortage and low pressure in several areas, a spokesperson for the SNGPL told the state-run news agency, APP.

ALSO READ Mobile Pakistan’s Phone Imports Surge 18% in 5 Months

He stated that the residents of Jamia Masjid, Waris Khan, Akal Garh, Dhoke Dalal, Karimpura, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhatta, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Shah Khalid Colony, Pandora, Shah Khalid Colony, have been facing an acute shortage of gas, especially in the morning hours.

Resultantly, the residents of these areas and many others across the city, have been forced to use alternate sources like cylinders in their houses.

ALSO READ Electricity Tariff to Increase Again Under Govt’s New Reform Plan

However, the spokesperson insisted that there was no gas shortage in the specified areas.

“There is no gas shortage in these areas. The low pressure is because of the illegal use of compressors by some people,” he said and added that people use gas compressors to pull in more gas to increase the flow, which has caused the widespread shortage of gas.

Advertisement

The official added that the gas company had constituted special teams to conduct operations against those depriving their neighbors of gas via compressors.