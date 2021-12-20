Zameen.com Organizes Sales Event for Karachi’s Oasis Park Residencia

Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise Zameen.com recently organized a Sales Event for the promising property venture ‘Oasis Park Residencia’ in Karachi. A large number of people attended the event along with their families and friends.

Advertisement

Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood, Director Project Sales (South) Agha Israr, Associate Directors Project Sales (Karachi) Shoaib Anees, Asghar Ali, and Sultan Ahmed attended the event.

BRB Properties Builders & Developers – the construction firm behind the Oasis Park Residencia – also had representation at the event with the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khwaja Bilal and other prominent names in attendance.

The attendees interested in buying units in the project were offered exclusive and irresistible deals. It is pertinent to mention here that Oasis Park Residencia is being marketed and sold solely by Zameen.com.

Addressing the ceremony, Senior Director Taha Mehmood stated that perched on the incomparable location on M-9 Motorway, opposite Jinnah Avenue, Oasis Park Residencia is a premium project of BRB Properties Builders & Developers.

He informed the potential investors that the project is approved by all concerned establishments including Sindh Building and Control Authority. Mehmood iterated that owing to the latest technologies and world-class amenities equipped by the project, it is an attractive investment.