Official: Xiaomi 12 is Launching on 28th December

Earlier leaks claimed that Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi would reveal the 12 series flagship smartphones by the end of the year in China.

The company has now officially confirmed via a poster that it is all set to debut the Xiaomi 12 series on December 28th.

The poster reveals Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian on the front endorsing the Xiaomi 12 series. The poster only reveals the date of the release with the catchphrase “Faster and more stable.” Weibo accounts of Xiaomi executives revealed that the company is likely to announce at least three Xiaomi 12 handsets.

Three phones with model numbers 2201123C, 2112123AC, and 2201122C are expected to launch in China as Xiaomi 12, 12X, and 12 Pro. All models in the series are certified by 3C and TENAA. While the Xiaomi 12 and 12X are expected to support 67W charging, and the Pro variant will offer support for 120W rapid charging.

The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. While the 12X will be powered by the Snapdragon 870. The series is likely to come installed with Android 12 and MIUI 13.

As for the 12 Ultra, the device will be officially launched in Q1 of next year.