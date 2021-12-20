5 Things to Expect in Tech for 2022

The world has been anchored by the COVID-19 pandemic for about 2 years now. The virus dealt a massive blow to several industries including the technology and telecom sectors, but it hasn’t stopped their advancement.

Granted the pandemic has caused a lot of delays, but technology is developing as fast as ever. Foldable phones are starting to become more common, Samsung has shown off new display and chip technology, smartphones and laptops are becoming more powerful than ever, and Pakistan’s technology sector has soared rapidly.

But with 2021 coming to an end, it’s time to look forward to the next year.

What can we expect to see in 2022? How much is technology going to develop in the next year?

Let’s get into the details.

Tech Development in Pakistan

Pakistan’s tech industry has been slow to catch up to the rest of the world in the past. Compared to other developing countries, Pakistan has been a bit slow to adapt to new technology. But over the past year, Pakistan’s technology ecosystem has come to life in an unprecedented fashion.

Pakistani startups have raised more money than the previous five years combined. Smartphone-making giants including Oppo, Samsung, and Xiaomi have started local production in the country and we also manufacture our own smartphone chips today. Starlink, the satellite-based internet service owned by Elon Musk, has also had a meeting with PTA officials recently regarding an official launch in Pakistan.

Evidently, smartphones are on their way to becoming cheaper in Pakistan, and also more widely available. Our country will get speedy internet in 2022 as well and tech startups are only going to flourish. 5G infrastructure will grow over the next year too, but the next-gen cellular internet will not be a thing here until at least 2023. PTA has predicted a 2023 launch for 5G, but we can’t be sure until 5G infrastructure further develops in Pakistan.

Smartphones

Smartphone hardware gets upgraded every year. Features introduced with flagship phones quickly make their way to affordable phones next year. That’s nothing new and will continue in 2022 as well. High refresh rates, big batteries, AI cameras, and powerful chips are already a norm and will go one step further next year as they always have.

But what new technology can we expect from 2022?

The foldable phone market, for one, will continue to grow in 2022. There are already more than four brands with their own takes on foldable smartphones and the increased competition will compel companies to improve their phones even further. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 became one of the best-selling Samsung phones in 2021 and the trend is only going to grow next year.

As always, we will see design and hardware improvements, especially on Samsung devices. Foldable phones will not replace regular smartphones just yet, but they will definitely become more common in 2022.

Furthermore, under-display camera tech is going to mature next year and we may also see more ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Compact smartphones are starting to make a comeback as well and the trend may popularize once again if companies work on it once more.

Rollable display technology has gained more traction lately and it is quite possible that we will get to see a phone featuring this tech in 2022.

Laptops

The laptop market is almost the same as the smartphone industry. We see the same machines every year with a few hardware upgrades under the hood. The Apple MacBook looks the same as it did years ago and the rest of the companies continue to copy its design.

One commendable development is that Apple has started producing its own chips for MacBooks, namely the M1 series. These chips are significantly better than their Intel counterparts and this has forced Apple’s rivals to fire up all cylinders.

Companies including Samsung and Qualcomm have started producing their own powerful chips for laptops and the increased competition is only going to help consumers with cheaper price tags and better performance.

Another exciting development to look forward to is multi-screen laptops and foldable display laptops. Lenovo and Dell showcased their next-generation laptop displays at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and it was soon followed by iterations from other companies.

These laptops maximize multitasking and portability with multiple/flexible screens and we hope to hear more about it at the next CES, which is right around the corner now.

Gaming

The gaming market is in a slump at the moment. The global chip shortage is not going anywhere anytime soon and that is bad news for gamers who can’t get gaming consoles or buy graphics cards for their PCs.

Semiconductor chip supply is massively outmatched by the sky-high demand. This has created a huge deficit in hardware supply to a point that consoles and PC components are out of stock everywhere or are ridiculously overpriced. The only way you can get them is if you are either lucky or just rich enough to not care about the high prices these days.

Holding onto your current gaming rig is the best bet at the moment, especially if you’re an avid gamer. Hardware makers including Intel and Nvidia have predicted that the global chip shortage is here to stay throughout 2022 and will only dwindle in 2023. Needless to say, there is plenty of time to save up money for better hardware.

Despite the doom and gloom, there is a slight glimmer of hope as Intel is launching its own lineup of graphics cards for PCs early next year and Nvidia is set to announce its next generation of RTX 4000 series graphics cards later in 2022 as well.

And on another positive note, there are plenty of breathtaking games to look forward to in 2022 such as God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Hellblade II, Forespoken, and dozens of others.

TVs

There is not much to talk about when it comes to TVs. CES 2022 is right around the corner and we expect to see several tech giants make an appearance, but there are only going to be incremental technology improvements to display technology.

The recently popularized Mini LED technology is going to improve with more brightness and power efficiency, OLEDs are expected to get better heat management to avoid burn-ins, and more gaming-related features will be there too.

However, more brands are expected to launch their own Mini LED TVs, and increased competition always means a decrease in prices. Not just that, but the quality of these displays is expected to improve faster too. Who knows, Mini LED TVs may even become affordable enough for people in Pakistan this year.

Smart TVs are also on the rise in Pakistan. A lot of people already have those here, but in 2022 more brands are expected to introduce them and soon the TV market will be completely dominated by smart TVs. By the end of 2022, more households are expected to have one since they are becoming cheaper as well.

On the other hand, LG is bringing something more exciting this year. The Korean company has recently teased a battery-powered TV with wheels called the StandbyME. It even has a touchscreen so you can also detach the TV from its stand and use it as a giant tablet.

We are going to hear more about this at CES 2022 and we are sure that other companies will have their own innovative TVs as well. But sadly, we will have to wait until CES for that, which is kicking off in the first week of January 2022.

Where do you think the tech industry is headed in 2022? Sound off in the comments below.