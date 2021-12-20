Xiaomi’s Premium Foldable Phone to Use Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass

Xiaomi unveiled its first foldable phone last year dubbed the Mix Fold. Sadly, it is a China-exclusive device, but we hope that’s not the case with the successor. Speaking of the successor, a new report from Chinese media has leaked some specifications for the upcoming Mix Fold 2.

Xiaomi’s next foldable phone has appeared in the IMEI database and has also been certified, which revealed its model number to be 22061218C. The report also reveals that the Mix Fold 2 could launch in the Chinese market in June or July next year. An international may follow a month or two later if Xiaomi has plans for the global market.

The handset will carry the “zizhan” codename and will reportedly feature upgraded specifications. Its display will be an 8.1-inch Flexible UTG AMOLED panel sourced from Samsung. The next-generation UTG display is reportedly processed at the level of 30 microns. This improves durability and flexibility.

It will be quite the upgrade from the original Mix Fold’s Polyimide Film (PI) on the flexible screen. The display was provided by Huaxing Optoelectronics, a sub-brand of TCL which also provided the Huawei Mate X2’s screen.

Furthermore, the foldable will come with redesigned and upgraded hinges to improve structural durability. As for other details, we will have to wait a few more months as that is as far as the report goes.