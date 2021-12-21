Punjab Announces Winter Vacations for Universities

The government of Punjab, on Tuesday, announced that the winter vacations for all public and private universities across the province will start from 23 December 2021.

The official notification issued from the provincial Higher Education Department said that the vacations will stretch from 23 December to 6 January 2022.

“All universities under the jurisdiction of the Higher Education Department Punjab will follow the orders,” the notification stated, directing all concerned authorities to ensure 100 percent vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff and students during the vacations.

“All the concerned authorities shall ensure 100% vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff and students by the opening of institutions in the wake of an increasing number of the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” the notice said.

The notification stated that non-vaccinated staff members and students would not be allowed entry into their concerned institutions after the holidays.

Earlier, Minister for Education Punjab, Murad Raas, had announced the winter vacations for schools and colleges from 23 December to 6 January 2022.