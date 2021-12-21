Smugglers Use Official Customs Trackers to Transport Illegal Goods to India

An operation by the Customs department has exposed the use of official trackers by smugglers to transport illegal goods to India.

This was revealed when the Chief Collector of the Customs Central Zone, Customs Anti-Smuggling Squad Multan, checked a container going from Chaman to Wagah border.

The container that was destined for India was laden with dried fruits as per the Customs Goods Declaration but a thorough inspection uncovered contraband cigarettes, betel nuts, and chemicals worth millions of rupees. It was also found to be fitted with official Customs trackers that are dedicated to Afghan transit trades and are supervised by special cells.

The usage of the official trackers by smugglers points towards the alleged involvement of customs officials.

A senior customs official told the Express Tribune on the condition of anonymity that smuggling networks have the patronage of influential personalities in the country.

“In the past, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has tried several times to carry out grand operations against smugglers and during these attempts, many of our officers and employees have been martyred, but no serious action has been taken against the culprits after registration of a case,” he said.

The official remarked that smugglers take advantage of loopholes in the law and return to their usual business after being released.

“Some time ago, the men of one of the biggest smugglers of Balochistan had martyred our Deputy Collector of Customs when they caught a truck. The Customs Department registered a case against the smuggler but despite every effort being made to break this network, it is still active today and the most worrying thing is that now this network has got access to government trackers and cells,” he disclosed.