Rural Customers Are Buying More Japanese Bikes in Pakistan

Pakistan’s motorcycle market is seeing interesting new trends. As per recent media reports, the sales of expensive motorcycles have increased while the cheaper motorcycles aren’t selling as much.

Atlas Honda continues to hold its place as the top manufacturer in terms of production and sales volume. It had the highest monthly sales of 128,503 units in November 2021 and beat its own record of 125,031 units sold in the previous month.

Atlas Honda’s sales surged from 512,010 units to 563,575 units on a year-over-year (YOY) basis between July and November 2021. The sales of Suzuki and Yamaha motorcycles increased from 8,719 and 8,733 units to 14,915 and 9,962 units respectively on a YOY basis during the same five-month period.

Conversely, the sales of Chinese motorcycle assemblers such as Road Prince and United Autos dropped by 23 percent and 20 percent (52,289 and 136,812 units respectively) in the same time period on a YOY basis. Likewise, the sales of Ravi motorcycles decreased by a massive 53 percent on a YOY basis, with sales of 1,810 units as compared to 3,879 units the previous year.

The Chairperson of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA), Muhammad Sabir Sheikh, remarked that people have shown a preference for Japanese motorcycles of late, especially those made by Atlas Honda.

He claimed that the Chinese companies are finding it hard to stay on par with the competition in product quality, which has driven away a huge chunk of customers from both urban and rural areas.

He stated that Atlas Honda, in particular, has had a massive influx of rural buyers who would otherwise have bought Chinese motorcycles. Sheikh added that due to robust agricultural activity, nonurban customers have shifted their preference to Japanese motorcycles.

He also forecast that the sales and production of the Chinese motorcycle makers are likely to remain low during the 2022 calendar year, while those of Japanese motorcycles are sure to soar even higher.