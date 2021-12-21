Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s Launch Date Finally Revealed

After a long-awaited release, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will finally be making its way to the market in the second week of January 2022. Although the smartphone was scheduled to launch beside the Galaxy Z Fold3 & Z Flip3, the launch got delayed due to a global chip shortage.

However, as surprising as it may sound, Samsung has decided to launch the Galaxy S21 FE a month prior to its S22 series as a prelude. This latest leak comes from a reliable tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). According to the new renders shared by @evleaks, January 11th is the new launch date of this much-anticipated smartphone.

The date can be seen on the phone’s lock screen in the leaked images, and it wouldn’t be the first time Samsung is announcing a phone’s release date this way. We can also see 5G and AT&T on the phone’s lock screen hinting that it’ll have 5G connectivity and will be available on AT&T’s network in the US. The images also reveal some of the phone’s stock wallpapers.

Leaked Specifications

This leak comes just days after the phone’s entire spec sheet surfaced online. As per the spec sheet, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be built around a 6.41″ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the device will feature a triple camera setup. It will include a 12 MP primary lens, supported by a 12 MP ultra-wide and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

Depending on the region, the device will feature the Exynos 2100 or the Snapdragon 888 processor. Powering the device will be a 4,500mAh battery that will support 25W fast charging and Qi wireless charging.

Additional features include stereo speakers, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, GPS, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.