Shoaib Mumtaz Assumes Charge as Acting President & CEO of MCB

Shoaib Mumtaz has assumed the charge of Acting President and CEO of MCB Bank Ltd with effect from 21 December (today). Mumtaz replaces outgoing President and CEO, Imran Maqbool, whose term of employment ended on Monday.

Mumtaz, a graduate from the United States of America, is a seasoned banking professional with over 29 years of experience. He has been associated with MCB Bank since 1992 and has worked in various key roles including Branch Banking, Credit Risk and Corporate Finance.

He has also led the bank’s strategy and vision of Corporate Banking and International Operations of MCB Bank in United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrain and Sri Lanka.