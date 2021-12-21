Urban Nightscapes and the Cities of Today

Cities are full of hustle, characterized by a vibrant and chirping life. The lifestyle in the cities is adorned by many. The urban planning and development of a city are done such that the city’s dynamic character does not fade even in the late hours of the city.

Advertisement

Although some areas in the major metropolises across the world present a gloomy picture, to address this issue, a phenomenon of urban nightscape is gaining importance in the urban designs and the planning of the various cities.

Graana.com elaborates the concept of ‘Urban Nightscapes’, which are becoming an essential source of leisure and a significant source of attraction for many in major metropolises.

Explaining Urban Nightscapes

Urban nightscapes correspond to the urban entertainment economy, which has a major role in defining the city’s environment. The urban nightscapes are also linked with the aesthetics of the cities that act as a conduit of leisure and entertainment activities that make nighttime in the cities more pleasurable.

The cities’ luminosity compels visitors to visit a city or citizens who work in the nighttime correlate with the urban nightscapes. Moreover, it also provides a great rigor to the thriving commercial activities to the night economy. Moreover, it also provides a great rigor to the flourishing commercial activities to the night economy.

In other words, it can be said that nightscapes are an integral part of cities that generate economic value through the business and the entertainment industry that thrive in the night. According to the statistics, the UK generates 60bn pounds per annum from the night economy generated by the cities and streets.

Advertisement

Leisure and Entertainment

Leisure and entertainment are a significant part of the nightscape since most of the family time is spent at night in which people usually go to cinemas and spend their time shopping. Hence, most urban nightscapes focus on the entertainment and leisure industry, which is about creating value from the areas that mostly operate at night.

In Pakistan, the trend of food festivals is taking place rapidly; therefore, there is a need to plan urban nightscapes with an excellent appeal for the residents. Similarly, the food streets also have a greater appeal at night time.

The Commercialisation of City Spaces

Urban nightscapes focus on commercializing city spaces which are about commercializing spaces that attract people at night time.

Since most of the leisure activities take place at night, turning nightscapes into major squares of the city is an essential tool for attracting tourists at night. Metropolises worldwide pay special attention to the commercialization of city spaces since it adds to the beauty of the cities at night, increasing the people’s engagement at night.

Night Dimension

Some cities look more attractive at night, and their beauty is enhanced by decorating the city. Cities like Paris, London, and Bruges pay special attention to the night dimension of the cities, which gives a new definition to the urban aesthetics of the city altogether.

Some cities have also created light masterplans for intensifying the city’s beauty. Combined with the city’s heritage and unique architecture, the lights can make the city glimmer and give a new dimension to the urban nightscapes.

Advertisement

Safety of Residents

Apart from increasing the urban aesthetics of the cities, the urban nightscapes act as a conduit for ensuring the safety of residents.

The literature has tested and reviewed that urban nightscapes help reduce crime in the cities, and they have an important role in assisting law enforcement authorities.

Contextualizing this whole scenario and reaping the benefits of the night economy, the urban nightscapes can provide a sense of security to the residents and the visitors alike, which can help explore the new dimensions of the cities.