Building Information Modelling and Construction Transformation

The construction industry is among the sectors that are heavily characterised by the use of technology; from the use of 3D printers to Building Information Models, there exists a whole framework of technology and its usage in the construction sector.

Advertisement

BIM increases construction efficiency, and it gives an all-around view of the building from its beginning to conclusion. Graana.com brings forth the concept of ‘Building Information Modelling (BIM), which pertains to digital models in construction.

What is BIM

Building Information Modelling is a process of managing information through the digital modelling of an asset. That is to say that a structure before the construction is replicated digitally, which integrates data of different layers of the buildings to produce a 3D representation of an asset.

It also involves a collaboration of various stakeholders to make the construction process easy for avoiding discrepancies in the construction process.

Technical Visualisation

One of the foremost advantages of BIM is that it provides a basis for project meetings and public relations.

It favours every stakeholder to visualise a building before its construction or show a project to the consumer or the management; therefore, technical visualisation becomes an essential tool of transformation in the construction and the real estate sector.

Advertisement

It is estimated that by 2024, 89pc of the architects will move to the BIMe, whereas 60pc of architects are already using BIM in their projects.

Coordination among Stakeholders

The involvement of various stakeholders and players in the construction industry demands coordination across all the levels, which BIM helps resolve.

This helps increase communication, which helps determine the conflicts among the various stakeholders. Furthermore, the conception of buildings through BIM models keeps the stakeholders engaged, which helps track the performance of a building in the most comprehensive manner.

Often, the buildings involve technical drawings that cannot perceive otherwise and can only be understood by the field’s experts. At such a point, the BIM models can prove to be handy.

Effective Cost Estimation

Managing construction costs while delivering the best quality is the motive and objective of every developer. This is the biggest privilege that the BIM model offers to the contractors, site managers,s and other stakeholders to save the cost while giving the maximum output.

BIM also acts as a tool for practical cost estimation during the whole construction process by minimising the chances of errors and giving project managers great confidence over there.

Advertisement

Cost estimation is dependent on the Work Breakdown Structures developed using various data structures according to the requirements of the different companies. Megaprojects often sponsored by a state adopt a cost estimation model under BIM; some states usually have a regulated cost estimation model.

Virtual Design and Construction

BIM also leads the way for the virtual designs of the buildings. The virtual designs help anticipate the buildings’ designs and the loopholes that do not emerge during the construction process.

Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) helps aid the process of design and construction. The primary difference between the VDC and BIM is that the output in BIM is an information model, while the VDC uses the information model as an input.

As mentioned earlier, one of the essential tasks of BIM is to create a connection between the various stakeholders, and Virtual Designs are also evolved through the process of consultation among the stakeholders.