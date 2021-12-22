Pakistan is Getting A New Suzuki Swift After 11 Years

Pak Suzuki Motors is planning to launch the new Suzuki Swift in the local market. The carmaker had discontinued the 3rd generation Swift after selling it for more than a decade, ending the production of its slow-selling hatchback in August 2021.

Now, the 4th generation Swift is finally making its way to the Pakistani market in the second half of 2022. Profit reported that Pak Suzuki Motors held a Capital Expenditure (capex) of Rs. 4.5 million in the first nine months of 2021, growing 5.7 times on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis.

Capex are the funds utilized by a company to upgrade and maintain its fixed assets, such as equipment, land, buildings, or plants, and are also used for new investments or projects by a company.

Suzuki’s high capex depicts its plan to launch the 4th generation Suzuki Swift replacing the 2nd generation Swift. According to the report, Swift is expected to have a 1.2-liter engine that will be offered at a price of around Rs. 2.5 million to Rs. 2.8 million.

The new swift is getting hyped up even though this 4th generation hatchback was launched globally in 2016 and was retired from the international market this year. The Pakistani market will receive this model next year, while the 5th generation Swift is expected to debut in July 2022, according to a Japanese automobile website.

Pak Suzuki Motors has once again managed to maintain its tradition of launching internationally retired models in Pakistan after deciding to launch the 4th generation Swift. However, Suzuki is not the only manufacturer to introduce obsolete generation models in the country. There are already a number of outdated vehicles here, including the 6th generation Honda City, the 3rd generation Kia Sorento, the 2nd Generation Picanto, the 6th generation Hyundai Elantra, the 3rd generation Tucson, and the United Alpha (also known as the 2nd Generation Chery QQ).

Pak Suzuki is a popular name in Pakistan as it is also one of the first auto manufacturers in the country. Irrespective of its decision to launch an older generation car, the new Suzuki Swift is still expected to attract countless consumers.