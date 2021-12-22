Stay Connected 24/7 with PTCL CharJi’s Unlimited Internet Package

PTCL has been the internet provider for many homes in Pakistan for years. Being among the pioneers in this sector, PTCL has become the most trustworthy connectivity solution provider of a mass population over the course of time.

When it comes to efficiently catering to the communication needs of the whole country, PTCL seems to be every Pakistani’s go-to option.

To maintain these standards of quality, PTCL is constantly evolving to deliver a 360-degree communication solution, thereby ensuring that its customers avail the best services and products.

Today, PTCL offers a wide range of IPTV, telephone, and internet services, which perfectly serve the rapidly changing demands and needs of its loyal customers. It is because of this innovation that PTCL has managed to retain its position as the nation’s connection since its inception.

The need to stay connected in a world hit by the pandemic is now greater than ever. Realizing this, PTCL has come up with brilliant packages for their CharJi device that goes above and beyond to fulfill the connectivity needs of its customers.

PTCL CharJi’s Amazing Unlimited Internet Packages

PTCL’s new simple and effective TVC aesthetically showcases the importance of a good internet connection to stay connected with your friends and family in today’s fast-paced world.

Whether it’s through video streaming, online gaming, social networks, or unlimited internet for fast downloading, the presence of a strong connection is what gets our day-to-day tasks going.

PTCL outdoes its competitors in offering the most affordable and excellent CharJi device in only PKR 2,500. PTCL’s CharJi is a 4G LTE-powered portable Wi-Fi hotspot with which you can stay connected to your loved ones 24/7 from anywhere!

Enjoy unlimited socializing, endless streaming, uninterrupted gaming, seamless browsing and fast downloading on the most affordable internet packages.

What’s more, customers who purchase their PTCL CharJi devices before the end of the year are in for a surprise. With PTCL CharJi’s Unlimited Internet Package, you can get 150 GB FUP at an amazing discounted price of just PKR 1,499, inclusive of all taxes!

PTCL gives its customers the freedom to stay connected on the go and enjoy the experience of seamless connectivity through their CharJi.

The recently launched Unlimited CharJi Package is a perfect opportunity to avail a blend of data volume, speed, and value-for-money. Moreover, customers who re-subscribe their package within 30 days can carry their unused data volume forward.

Convenient cash-on-delivery with biometric verification and top-up facility at the doorstep are also offered by PTCL. Customers can place orders through charji.ptcl.com.pk or by dialing 1218.

Moreover, Charji customers can avail PTCL Smart TV app subscription free of cost and enjoy unlimited entertainment content such as movies, sports, cartoons, educational content, etc.

With such amazing and affordable rates, staying at the top of your game and enjoying seamless connectivity is easier than ever.

To find out more about the awesome and unlimited internet packages provided by PTCL, click here.