Vivo iQOO 9 to Feature Flagship Specs With 120W Charging

It’s only been a few months since the iQOO 8 came out, but it appears that we’re already drawing close to the iQOO 9 series. The flagship phone is expected to release in January 2022 and the popular tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the key details of the device already.

According to the tipster, the iQOO 9 will come with a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla iQOO 9 may get the micro gimbal OIS camera from the iQOO 8 Pro. It will be a Samsung GN5 50MP camera sensor measuring 1/1.5 inches.

As for the Pro model, it is expected to come with a curved display, but the same specs as its vanilla sibling. Both phones will boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W blazing-fast charging. This tech is able to charge up a phone in only 15 to 20 minutes.

The iQOO Neo 5s and Neo 5s SE were recently unveiled in China with the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 SoC respectively. The iQOO 9’s release could cannibalize the sales for the Neo 5 series, which is why the iQOO 9 is expected to break cover in late January.

A late January release in China likely means a global release will follow in February or March. It will be priced above the $500-$600 mark.