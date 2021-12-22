Zameen.com Signs Up as Sales and Marketing Partner for New High-Rise Project ‘LV Heights’ Lahore

In a recently held ceremony, Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise – Zameen.com – earned the exclusive marketing and sales rights of a new and ultramodern high-rise apartment project ‘LV Heights’, which is being developed near Raiwind Road, Lahore.

Advertisement

To sign the official agreement to this understanding, a small gathering was held at Zameen.com’s head office on M. M. Alam Road, Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhari Laeeque Iftikhar, Director Project Sales (Lahore) Basil Hafeez, and Associate Director Acquisition & JVs Mohsin Gulzar. LV Heights Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chaudhary Ishtiaq Ahmed, Tameer Developers Chairman Chaudhary Mehboob Khalil, Director Haji Muhammad Saleem, and other stakeholders were also present at the auspicious occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Senior Director Sales Chaudhri Laeeque Iftikhar highlighted that the luxurious apartments being offered by LV Heights were sure to introduce new standards of development to aspire to in the real estate circles of Lahore.

He maintained that through these high-quality and attractive vertical projects, the ‘apartment living culture’ was becoming popular in the city, which is a welcome trend.

LV Heights CEO Chaudhary Ishtiaq Ahmed said that this project would not only be designed and constructed as per the international standards but will also be equipped with outclass leisure facilities like a swimming pool, high-speed elevators, and kids’ play area that will make LV Heights a highly coveted residential venture.