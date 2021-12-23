AMD to Unveil New CPUs With Massive Performance Improvement

AMD is all set to take the stage at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The American chipmaker has just announced that it is going to unveil its next generation of Zen 4 based AMD CPUs at the event.

The news comes from AMD’s CTO Mark Papermaster who announced that some details will be shared at the upcoming event. This means that we will not see an official launch at CES rather we will only see key details of the processors. In short, AMD is only looking to create hype for now.

AMD is scheduled to show up at CES on January 4, 2022. Company CEO Lisa Su will take the stage as usual, and will talk about the upcoming Ryzen 6000 series of desktop CPUs, Radeon graphics, and Ryzen 3D V-Cache technologies.

The company has already revealed that the Ryzen 6000 family will be based on the 5nm process. AMD will likely stick to its usual chip manufacturing partner TSMC. This was also leaked by a Chinese tipster on Weibo yesterday.

If older leaks are true, then we can expect to see a whopping 40% performance leap. Furthermore, the next-generation AMD chips will switch over to the AM5 socket which uses the Land Grid Array (LGA) design instead of its usual Pin Grid Array (PGA).

After an official announcement in January, AMD is expected to officially release the Ryzen 6000 in July 2022.