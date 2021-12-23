CCoE Considers Recommendations for Maximizing Gas Supply to Residential Consumers

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) was held under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy considered the report on the issue of enhancement of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission presented the recommendations on the way forward for maximizing affordable gas supply to the residential consumers. The committee underscored the need for addressing both the short-term and longer-term gas sector issues. Petroleum Division was asked to review the recommendations and move a summary to ECC for a decision.

CCoE also considered the report compiled by the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission on the establishment of vehicle-based LNG import terminals. The committee was informed of significant investor interest in the sector and the need for LNG import in the country. Port Authorities and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) are to process the applications as per LNG Policy 2011.

The committee asked for activation of the task force, envisaged in the LNG Policy, to act as a facilitator for the timely completion of the terminal projects. The task force and relevant ministries were asked to review the recommendations and present a concrete way forward and any decisions required by the government.

The meeting was attended by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Interior, Adviser to PM on Commerce & Industries, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Chairman OGRA, Chairman NEPRA, representatives of regulatory authorities and other senior officials.