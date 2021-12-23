Did a Pakistani Farmer Grow Eggs on Crops? [Video]

A video has been doing rounds on social media platforms recently in which a YouTuber can be seen interviewing a farmer who claims that he has successfully grown eggs on plants.

Let’s have a look at the video.

In the video, the presenter says that eggs grown this way offer a cheaper substitute for regular eggs without compromising on taste and nutrients, adding that these eggs are high in demand and traders from all over the country have already booked these eggs six months in advance.

The farmer reveals that he has imported special seeds from China and grows at least 4,000 eggs every day. He adds that each egg incurs a cost of Rs. 2 and he sells them to traders for Rs. 7 each.

Towards the end, the farmer also breaks two eggs in order to demonstrate that the eggs grown on plants are indeed real.

Fake Video

The video, however, has turned out to be fake and the special plant shown in it is in reality white brinjal. Whereas, the two eggs broken in the video are real eggs that have been attached to the plant’s branches.

Scientifically known as eggplant, brinjal grows in different shapes, sizes, and colors, with white eggplant being one of them. In the early days of growth, the white eggplant appears similar to an egg in shape and size.

The YouTuber and farmer used this fact to their advantage and decided to con people by making a video that claims that eggs can now grow on plants, which is untrue.

Here is a video that busts this claim.