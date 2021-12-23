Pakistan’s First On-Demand Delivery Service Raises Investment

Pakistan’s first on-demand delivery marketplace, Batoor, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding from Astore Partners.

Based in the small village of Shahmansor, Swabi, Batoor was launched in January 2019 by Sanad Khan with only a meager sum of Rs. 500. The humble beginnings of the company started with Sanad Khan designing his own pamphlets, making copies, and distributing them door-to-door. Working as the CEO, marketing manager, delivery guy, and call center representative, Sanad Khan led Batoor as a one-man army.

As of 2021, Batoor now has more than a dozen employed locals, generated Rs. 4 million in revenue, and has completed more than 20,000 orders.

In a LinkedIn post, Sanad Khan wrote, “As Batoor grows, our aim is to bring even more convenience and prosperity to what is often an overlooked region”.

With the latest investment, the young founder plans on expanding the company’s business further across Swabi and Nowshera, building a larger team, and continuing the delivery of tailored and improved services in the area.

Sanad Khan further stated, “Our vision and mission is to make people’s lives easier and convenient, whilst saving them time and money.”

Regarding the partnership, Astore Partners commented, “We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Batoor. An amazing story so far and we [k]now Batoor and Sanad khan will go from strength to strength!”

Batoor is an on-demand delivery marketplace that delivers produce and other essentials straight from the local market to the customer. The B2B2C provides quick and affordable delivery services to both consumers and businesses.

The company currently operates in Mardan and Swabi, providing delivery services for food, grocery, parcels, medicines, and much more.