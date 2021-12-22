QisstPay Gets Pakistan’s First Non Banking Finance Company License

For the first time in the country’s bleak startup history, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has awarded a Non-Banking Finance License to the highly popular Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) startup QisstPay.

According to the company’s co-founder and CEO, Jordan Olivas, this license is a huge first for the business. With it, QisstPay is now Pakistan’s first and only legally operational BNPL and is eligible to expand into other areas such as vehicle financing, home financing, microfinancing, leasing in the future.

It is a significant step by the SECP at a time when the BNPL is facing regulatory scrutiny around the world, particularly in the United States and the European Union.

On account of being the first player of a BNPL service in the field, QisstPay’s latest challenge is getting both consumers and merchants on the same page by convincing them to use this new product. By focusing solely on a complicated and unusual market like Pakistan’s, CEO Olivas is positive that this new change promises big rewards for QisstPay in 2022.

As the name suggests, QisstPay is the fastest-growing installment payment service for emerging markets, and provides a payment solution to online buyers, merchants, and business partners while increasing their consumer base. It is Pakistan’s first BNPL platform, and is a promising game-changer in the world of e-commerce and fintech.

QisstPay allows its clients to avail of interest-free installments and promotes 60 percent higher traffic and thereby, higher-order rates leading to an increase in sales. By allowing BNPL services, QisstPay focuses on merchant and customer acquisition by stimulating bigger growths instead of transactional volume.