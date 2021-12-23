PCB’s Poor Management Exposed as QeA Trophy Finalists Kicked Out of Hotel

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalists, Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were told to vacate their rooms by the hotel management ahead of the final of Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament. According to details, there was a logistical issue as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had only booked the rooms till 22 December and did not extend the booking till 30 December.

Advertisement

ALSO READ PCB Announces Scholarships for Young Cricketers

According to sources, PCB had booked the rooms till 22 December and due to a miscommunication and misunderstanding with the hotel management, they believed that their booking had been extended but this was not the case.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalists were staying in a five-star hotel located in Karachi ahead of the final of the 2021/22 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The teams have now been shifted to a three-star hotel. According to PCB, they have been shifted to the best possible hotel as top hotels in the city were already booked due to the festive period.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Sold His TV to Buy Cricket Gear

The pink-ball final of the tournament is set to commence from 25 December at National Stadium Karachi. Northern and Khyber Pakthunkhwa both registered 4 wins in the 10 matches in group stages of the competition and finished in the top two to qualify for the final. The two teams have already faced each other twice in the competition with the first match ending in a draw and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa winning the second encounter by 4 wickets.