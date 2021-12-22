Mohammad Rizwan Sold His TV to Buy Cricket Gear

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan is a remarkable example of commitment. The gritty batter has made his mark in international cricket in a short span of time and is an integral part of the Pakistan national team.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Babar Returns to Number 1 as Rizwan Achieves Career Best T20I Rankings

Just like the majority of the Pakistani national team players, Rizwan hails from a middle-class household. To fulfil his ambition of playing for Pakistan, he had to work hard to make ends meet. Rizwan’s club coach, Fazl-e-Akbar, described how tough it was for Rizwan in the early stages of his career while talking on a local television program.

The coach revealed that Rizwan was unable to afford his own cricket kit and to buy cricket gear for himself, he sold his TV which his grandfather had bought so that Rizwan could watch cricket matches.

Fazl-e-Akbar further revealed that Rizwan’s cricketing talent was spotted by the captain of a local cricket club in his area. The captain observed him when he was playing at Islamia College and alerted the club’s management about him. Rizwan soon found himself in the starting eleven of his local club side and the rest as they say is history.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Reveals Pakistan’s Plans for New Coaches

Rizwan has had a terrific year in T20 cricket. He became the first player in the world to score more than 2,000 runs in T20 cricket in a calendar year and also broke the record for most T20I runs in one year. The 29-year old is now ranked number 3 in ICC T20I batters rankings.